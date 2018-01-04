Ένα δώρο ανεκτίμητης αξίας αποφάσισαν να κάνουν οι γονείς του Stan, ο οποίος είναι 3 ετών και έχει στη ζωή του ένα γλυκό beagle, τον Jasper ο οποίος είναι 8 ετών.
Ειδικότερα, οι γονείς αποφάσισαν να δημιουργήσουν ένα φωτογραφικό πρότζεκτ με τίτλο «Beagle and the boy» που τα δείχνει τα δύο αγαπημένα μέλη της οικογένειας να μεγαλώνουν μαζί.
Το μωράκι και ο σκύλος φωτογραφίζονται κάθε μήνα τα τελευταία τρία χρόνια στην ίδια καρέκλα, δείχνοντας πόσο μεγαλώνουν ο καθένας ξεχωριστά, αλλά και οι δύο μαζί. Σίγουρα σε λίγα χρόνια ο Stan θα εκτιμήσει όπως πρέπει το δώρο του.
1 μηνός
4 μηνών
7 μηνών
1 έτους
19 μηνών
Ιανουάριος 2017 (2 ετών)
Φεβρουάριος 2017
Μάρτιος 2017
Απρίλιος 2017
Μάιος 2017
Ιούνιος 2017
Ιούλιος 2017
Αύγουστος 2017
Σεπτέμβριος 2017
Οκτώβριος 2017
Νοέμβριος 2017
Δεκέμβριος 2017
Ιανουάριος 2018
